MTN To Launch First Sponsored Data Service In Ghana

MTN Ghana, the leading telecommunications service provider in Ghana, has announced it will be launching the first sponsored data service in Ghana in partnership with Datami and Viotech.

The sponsored data services will allow customers to use data services at the expense of a third party company. The service will enable companies to pay for data usage of customers who use specific content from the sponsoring company. This means that, customers will be able to access websites, browse, use applications, stream and enjoy content of the sponsoring company without data being deducted from the customer’s account.

Commenting on the service, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Asher Yaqub Khan, said, “with a vision to lead the delivery of bold new digital world, MTN will continue to drive the digital agenda in the Ghanaian market. We are confident that this service will play a key role in helping individuals connect with businesses; it will also help them to access to more information at any given time.

Mr. Khan added, “The launch of this innovative service will also enable our valued customers to experience MTN’s 4G LTE services. Sponsored data is an important new mobile marketing opportunity for businesses”.

Commenting on the launch of the service, the CEO of Datami, Harjot Saluja, said, “We are thrilled to be working with MTN and Viotech on this transformative service. Very soon, mobile customers in Ghana will be able use their favorite apps and services without worrying about the cost of the service”.

Daniel Abunu, Managing Director of Viotech said, “This is a first in West Africa, and we are thrilled to be partnering with one of the most innovative operators in Africa to bring the service to market. Sponsored data will increase digital inclusion in Ghana through unique marketing campaigns and promotions that allow people to access mobile content and apps free of data charges.

MTN sponsored data service will provide endless opportunities for the sponsoring companies. The service will give sponsoring organizations the opportunity to adopt innovative processes in their business operations.

MTN currently leads the data market with 49.25% market share, and more than nine million data subscribers as at April 2016.