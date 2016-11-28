How To Survive A Trip To Lagos On Less Than $10 A Day

Lagos offers a unique charm with diverse sites, bustling districts and an eclectic blend of modern conveniences surrounded by local traditions. As such, the standard of living is relatively high and inhabitants are forced to cough out a lot of cash for basic expenditures.

Seeing as the city is considered one the most expensive in the country, most low-budget travelers tend to stay away. However, Jumia Travel , Africa’s No. 1 online hotel booking portal has tips on how to survive a trip to Lagos on less than $10 (NGN 4,000) a day.

Choose location wisely

While Lagos is expensive, there are areas within the city that are affordable as regards hotels, transportation and shopping. Find out those low-brow areas and plan your trip around there. No matter how distant the location might be from the tourist sites you may want to visit or the business program you are attending is, you can always find a way around as long as you drat a plan. Also, a number of hostels, inns and even hotels in these areas are relatively cheap and below the average Lagos price range. Some of these areas include Epe, Festac etc.

Have a plan for expenses

A traveler to Lagos can achieve much and still survive under $10 a day. Create a schedule that organizes you expenses, from feeding to transportation and even shopping, as that is the easiest way to curb excessive spending and remain within budget. A plan ensures that you know how much you need to spend, where and how. Note that it is important you keep your plan feasible and realistic and most of all stick to it.

Alternative housing options

Aside from hotels and inns, there are other housing options. You can decide to camp in a certain free zone or location if you are adventurous, stay with a friend or even a hospitable local family , or you can request for accommodation from churches, religious centers or NGOs who have programs that allow for free accommodation. Whichever option you chose, you end up cutting out the expenses that come with housing and you just have $10 for feeding and transportation basically per day.

Live on Street food

There is an abundance of street food around Lagos. From fried yam, plantain and potatoes to puff-puff, roasted yam and other delicacies, there is a wide range of choices for the traveler and the good thing is that these choices are not just very filling but are very affordable. Living on street food does not deprive you of balanced meal as there are enough choices to constitute a healthy meal on a very low budget.

Use Public Transportation

Stay away from taxi cabs or transport charters. Stick with the Danfo buses, keke-na-peps and Moluwes. They are not only affordable, but they will also give you an opportunity to experience the city in unique ways that will leave lasting fond memories.