Re: Water Crisis In Commonwealth Hall

The leadership of Commonwealth Hall JCR would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Mr. Delali Kwasi Brempong (DKB), the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Constituency for his timely intervention in the recent water crisis in the Hall. Mr Brempong assisted the Hall with 8 polytanks of water earlier today when he learned of the acute water crisis facing the Hall.

We also specially thank the Hall management for the prompt attention they gave the situation and for their usual cooperation with the JCR in mitigating the challenge.

We again appreciate the office of the PDMSD for delivering on their mandate in addressing all the technical challenges and for assisting the Hall with a polytank of water.

In the interim, some parts of the Hall (K & M blocks) would likely experience intermittent supply due to some technical challenges which are yet to be resolved.

We apologize for all inconveniences caused; thank you for your patience and cooperation.*

*SIGNED*

.........................................

*👤AbdulWahab Abdulai*

*(JCR President )*

.........................................

*👤Teddy Xatse*

*(JCR Secretary )*