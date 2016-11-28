The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Press Release | 28 November 2016 18:49 CET

Re: Water Crisis In Commonwealth Hall

By Commonwealth Hall JCR

The leadership of Commonwealth Hall JCR would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Mr. Delali Kwasi Brempong (DKB), the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Constituency for his timely intervention in the recent water crisis in the Hall. Mr Brempong assisted the Hall with 8 polytanks of water earlier today when he learned of the acute water crisis facing the Hall.

We also specially thank the Hall management for the prompt attention they gave the situation and for their usual cooperation with the JCR in mitigating the challenge.

We again appreciate the office of the PDMSD for delivering on their mandate in addressing all the technical challenges and for assisting the Hall with a polytank of water.

In the interim, some parts of the Hall (K & M blocks) would likely experience intermittent supply due to some technical challenges which are yet to be resolved.

We apologize for all inconveniences caused; thank you for your patience and cooperation.*

*SIGNED*
.........................................
*👤AbdulWahab Abdulai*
*(JCR President )*
.........................................
*👤Teddy Xatse*
*(JCR Secretary )*

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Press Release

There must be a limit to every offence.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img