Silver Star automobile revives operations in Ashanti Region

Leading automobile company, Silver Star Auto Limited (SSAL) has revived its operations in the Ashanti Region.

The company on Monday commissioned a new showroom and service centre in Kumasi and announced a free diagnosis campaign on Suzuki vehicles with a 20 percent discount on labour and genuine spare parts.

The move, the company said is in line with its vision to bring Mercedes-Benz & Suzuki vehicles as well as genuine parts to the doorstep of customers in the Ashanti Region.

SSAL is also committed to bringing the best sales and after-sales service to the region.

Located at the Prempeh 1 Street in Adum, the facility will provide sales and after-sales support on the company's products such as: Mercedes-Benz vehicles, Suzuki vehicles, Energizer Automotive Batteries and MOTUL Automotive Oils and Lubricants.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Nouhad Kalmoni informed expectant guests at the launch on Monday of the new operation as a turning point of its presence in the Northern sector of the country, stressing that “Kumasi is important for us as it happens to be the second biggest city in terms of population and Mercedes-Benz cars in operation.”

“With the addition of Suzuki vehicles we can now cater to a bigger portion of the population in the region. We hope to sell at least 12 units Mercedes-Benz cars, 75 units of SUZUKI and look to receive and service 50 cars a month at the workshop in the first year,” he noted.

“Having to drive to Accra or Tema for servicing meant a lot of hardship and anxiety along the way for the owners and to avoid this some of our customers were using unauthorized workshops / mechanics with non genuine parts for their repairs in Kumasi and now we are telling them that 'The Specialists' are here with fully qualified and trained technicians along with genuine spare parts.”

Mr. Kalmoni also informed that as the company is begging its operations with passenger cars mainly and hopes this entry will pave way for the introduction of commercial vehicles such as: Buses, Vans, Tipper Trucks and Tractor Heads in the region.

Nana Adu-Asare, Amakomhene who spoke on behalf of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commended SSAL for such investment touting it as a positive addition to the well-established automobile industry in Kumasi and further deepens the choices available for potential and existing users of vehicles in the region.

“We are particularly happy that users of the company's franchise brands would now have access to genuine spare parts and quality automobile oils and batteries at their door steps,” he said

As part of activities earmarked to officially open the facility, the company has also announced a Mercedes-Benz promo dubbed: “An Executive Decision” where customers who buy two (2) units Mercedes-Benz C-Class will automatically get one (1) unit Suzuki Celerio saloon car for free from the 28th November to 22nd December with the offer valid whilst stock lasts and some conditions applied.

–

Credit: Silver Star Auto limited