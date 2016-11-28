Students distressed over denial to write semester exams

By Priscilla S. Djentuh, GNA

Accra, Nov. 28, GNA - Some students of the School of Social Works, Osu, have expressed displeasure over their denial from writing their end of semester paper.

They said they were denied the opportunity to write the examination despite an agreement between the Students Representative Council (SRC) and Management to extend the payment of the fees.

Mr Simon Kuwella Libalgma, President of the SRC, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said: 'Management and the SRC had an agreement for students to pay at least 50 per cent of the required fees before writing of semester exams.'

He said the SRC pleaded on behalf of the students who were not able to fufill the 50 per cent requirement by October 31 for extension of deadline of payment to the next semester and Management agreed to allow them to write.

However, on Friday November 18, Management gave notice that students were required to pay at least 70 per cent of fees before they would be allowed to write their exams.

According to Mr Kuwella, the 70 per cent requirement affects fresh students and final year students in their last/fourth semester stating that 'these students denied to write their exams are in their third semester as final year students'.

In an interview with the affected students, 80 per cent of them said they had fulfilled the 50 per cent payment of the fees required of them and only got the notification of the 70 per cent requirement later

They expressed frustration over the decision of Management to disallow them in writing their semester paper.

Meanwhile, the School's Administrator refused to comment on the issue.

Patrick Paul Ampossah, Vice SRC President said the total number of students affected were 10 and expressed concern about his colleagues.

GNA