Ayariga's APC endorses Mahama

The disqualified flagbearer of the All People's Party Dr Hassan Ayariga has endorsed president John Mahama for the December 7 elections.

At a press conference in Accra, attended by some Regional and National executives, Dr Ayariga announced his unflinching support, his vote and that of his followers for the incumbent president with just eight days to go for the elections.

His endorsement was predictable. The dismissed General Secretary of the party Razak Opoku had given a hint that the APC leader will announce his support for the NDC candidate.

He together with the APC running mate Emmanuel Carl Bartels had announced their endorsement for the New Patriotic Party candidate Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday claiming it was a unanimous decision taken by the national and regional executives of the party.

"The National Executive Committee, the ten regional executive committee and the majority of the Parliamentary candidates of the APC declare support for Nana Akufo Addo of the NPP for the December 7 general elections.

"This endorsement has become necessary considering the high level of incompetence, corruption, mismanagement of the economy, high rate of unemployment, killer taxes, collapse of private sector business, high utility bills, nepotism , tribal politicking under the eight year rule of the NDC. Razak Opoku announced.

They also hinted that, their leader, Dr Ayariga will break ranks and endorse the incumbent president on Monday.

The two were handed their dismissal letters from the party, Dr Ayariga told Joy News on Sunday.

He said the two cannot purport to be speaking for the entire party structure and promised that he will make public which of the presidential candidates APC will support in the December elections.

On Monday he eulogised president John Mahama and threw his support behind him in an election that is expected to be close, maybe closer than the 2012 election.

Even in the midst of crisis, he listens to people. He is calm. No matter how people try to knock him down, he never quits. That is the man i know so well. His actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more.

In a bid to distinguish between a leader and a follower, he instills in his people a hope of success and belief in themselves. He empowers people to accomplish their goals.

He has a vision for Ghana. A great source of inspiration to many. He is helping those who are doing poorly to do well and those who are doing well to do even better.

While applauding the efforts of the other remaining candidates in the race, Dr Hassan Ayariga was proud to give his help, his commitment, energy to President John Mahama who he said was a man of peace, and a unifier.

"There is one candidate who has extraordinary traits of leadership and character much to the extraordinary demands of this moment in history," he said, adding that candidate is President John Mahama.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah