We’ll retrieve every pesewa from Woyome – Gov’t

The President John Mahama-led government is committed to retrieving the controversial GHc51 million judgment debt unlawfully paid to embattled businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

This according to the Minister of Communications, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah is because the NDC government has a better record in retrieving illegal monies including Mr. Woyome’s.

Currently, former Attorney General, Martin Amidu is hoping to orally examine Mr. Woyome at the Supreme Court to determine how he plans to pay back the money because according to Amidu, government does not want the money retrieved.

Mr Amidu had accused government of deliberately preventing him from pursuing Woyome but Dr Omane Boamah at the Meet the Press session on Monday assured that government will not relent its efforts to retrieve the money.

“President Mahama's unwavering to retrieving every pesewa paid illegally to any individual including Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome, entities or countries continue unabated. President Mahama has demonstrated the will to protect the public purse and this finds expression in the over one billion dollar saving achieved just because the Attorney General's department adhered to his publicly known that they should defend such cases and indeed has been defending them,” he added.

Omane Boamah also hinted that government has saved the state from incurring close to one billion dollars in judgment debt payments.

“President Mahama's government has fought cases of judgment debts and potential judgment debts more vigorously than previous governments. In less than four years we have successfully defended and saved Ghana over one billion dollars and these include cases involving Balkan Energy Ghana Limited, Sweater and Source, China Jinlin among others. In tackling the problem head on, President Mahama set up the sole commission of inquiry to investigate payments from public funds arising from judgment debts.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

