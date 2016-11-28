Nana Addo’s ‘Spiritual’ Figure Is 58%, But Politically . . . – Islamic Cleric Predicts

It is exactly 9 days to Ghana's much awaited presidential and parliamentary polls mainly between incumbent NDC and main opposition NPP.

Both parties are very optimistic of wining the December 7, polls – but the electorates will decide if President John Dramani Mahama should “Toaso”, to wit “continue” or there will be a change of government for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to head to the Flagstaff House.

But before that, an Islamic cleric, numerologist and philosopher whose prediction on USA election was accurate has hinted a massive win for the Elephant party over the incumbent NDC.

Sheikh Ustaz Sham-una Jibril noted that the NPP's flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is going to emerge as the winner in the upcoming elections by polling 58%.

In a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com Sheikh Ustaz explained that Nana Addo is leading overwhelmingly in the spiritual realm.

“Beside in the Spiritual realm the original figure of Nana Addo and the NPP is 58% while the Political figure is 53.47% to this end, a lay man on the street will be confuse,” he said.

Read below his statement:

An Islamic Cleric, Numerologist, Philosopher, Psychologist and a Spiritual hacker Mallam Shamuna Ustaz Jibreel who is globally known for his accurate prediction on both local and international platforms is descending his prediction on the Elephant against the December 7th Polls.

However, the cleric who predicted win for President Buhari of Nigeria on Daily Guide dated 16th March, 2015 (http://mobile.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Cleric-predicts-victory-for-NPP-Buhari-350582) said “Cleric Predicts win for NPP, Buhari” and gave the actual percentages and the breakdown of state to state results, he further said the Nigeria election will have a bearing on the Ghana’s election.

Beside In the Spiritual rhyme the original figure of Nana Addo and the NPP is 58% while the Political figure is 53.47% to this end, a lay man on the street will be confuse. What I am trying to put across is that due to some electoral malpractice and In- vigilant of the opposition parties instead of scoring 58% as written on the Spiritual tablet, It will reduce to 53.47% so also instead of Mahama and the NDC scoring 37.84% it will shoot to 44.96% as written in my previous article dated 26th September 2016 “Prez Mahama & Goodluck Siamese twins . . . He'll Poll 44. 96% in Dec.

http://www.peacefmonline.com/pages/politics/politics/201609/293169.php

Even in our daily activities similar things happen. For example when you look at the original pay slip of Civil and Public Sector workers from the Controller and Accountant General is different from what the Cashier will give the person due to some government deduction.

As usually These Spiritual prediction is grounded in Quran Chapter 85: 19 – 22 which provides that ‘And yet the unbelievers persist in rejecting the truth. But Allah doth encompass them from behind. Nay this is a Glorious Quran. Inscribed in the Tablet preserved’.

It should be noted that I am the first person on the surface of the earth to Congratulate Nana Addo and his Party whiles waiting for the elections, on peacefmonline.com dated 11th July, 2016. “I’ve Congratulated Nana Addo as Ghana’s President”.

http://m.peacefmonline.com/pages/politics/politics/201607/284986.php

And I pledge again that I will not attend Nana Addo Investiture even if I am invited as I turn down not to attend President Buhari Inauguration in Abuja when I was invited dated 2nd April 2016 “ Ghanaian Cleric for Buhari Inauguration”

https://m.modernghana.com/news/608751/ghanaian-cleric-for-buhari-inauguration.html

I strongly believe that the EC boss is chosen not only to conduct 2016 election, but rather to conduct subsequent election till her end of tenure.

So I caution the Electoral Commission of Ghana to act like the INEC of Nigeria who conducted their election with transparency without the fear of any the Military or the Incumbent government, and also the Police and Military should treat all political parties fairly with neutrality and justice. Lastly I edge John Mahama and NDC to act like Goodluck Johnathan of Nigeria who accepted defeat, congratulated and handed over power peaceful to an opposition party APC (Buhari) when the need arises.

The Real figures is in the hands of the owner (ALLAH) his words and decision are final not my Predictions.

I call on all and sundry to pray for Transparent, Credible and Peaceful Elections most especially Muslims across the world should recite “Hasbunallahu wa ni`mal Wakil': حَسْبُنَا اللَّهُ وَنِعْمَ الْوَكِيل in Quran Chapter 3 vrs 173 to 174. Each person should recite 150 times daily till two weeks after election.

Note: The recitation is NOT for a victory of any Political Party, But for “PEACE” of the Country.

