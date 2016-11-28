Six killed in accident on Akosombo road

Six people died on the Spot at Tei Kwame, a village near Akuse Junction in the Eastern region when a Toyota Lexus car Collided with Toyota Corolla, police say.

The incident happened at about 5:00pm on Saturday after the driver of the Lexus rammed into the corolla with the number, GE 6947-10 after a failed overtaking.

Four males and two females out of eight persons who were on board the Toyota Lexus with registration number MAX 1 - 15, died on the spot.

It is believed that the deceased persons had gone to visit their children at school in the Volta region and were returning to Accra.

The Akuse District Police Commander, ASP Francis Ackah told Adom News' Maxwell Kudekor that two passengers on board the Corolla vehicle sustained serious injuries and were sent to the Akuse Government Hospital.

"They are currently responding to treatment and the bodies of the deceased have been depodsited at the same hospital awaiting autopsy," ASP Ackah

He added they were able to reach some family members of the deceased persons who have identified the bodies.

A search according to ASP Ackah has been launched on a driver of the Toyota Lexus who fled the scene after the incident.