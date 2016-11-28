Stop spreading lies about Mahama administration - Omane to Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

The Communications Minister wants the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate and his are running mate to stop spreading what he describes as lies about the Mahama-led government to deceive Ghanaians.

Dr Edward Omane Boamah said the NPP is threatened by the many achievements of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government hence the constant resort to spreading falsehoods.

Speaking at the Communications Ministry's last Meet-The-Press series before the December elections, he said the NPP front runners have been spreading falsifying information about the government on various platforms.

Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have on several occasions accused government of corruption and poor governance demanding it must be booted out of power come December 7.

However, cataloguing the "lies" the Communications Minister stated that the two claim that government has inflated the cost of some projects, which is only to cast government in a bad light, so the NPP garner votes.

Justifying the use of the platform to address the issue, he said, "we [government] owe it to the people to keep them informed."

"Lie Number 1: On December 9, 2014, Nana Akufo-Addo lied about the cost of the Kasoa Interchange and insisted it has been inflated speaking at the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Memorial Lectures.

"Not even facts from the NPP to correct the obvious misinformation from an NPP minority ranking member of parliament on Roads and Transport Committee could satisfy him," he told the press.

"Lie Number 2: On October 19, 2015, Nana Akufo-Addo lied about some $10 million spent by government to print diaries, which is false.

"Lie Number 3: On October 21, 2015, He [Akufo-Addo] claimed at a gathering in Amsterdam that government and the Electoral Commission (EC) were scheming to rig the 2016 elections. he provided no proof.

"Lie Number 4: On December 19, 2015, He [Akufo-Addo] lied at an NPP delegates congress Sunyani that all governments projects have been awarded to enrich government officials. He provided no proof."

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim