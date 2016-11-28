Fetish priests descend on NDC … They are claiming sacrifices to deities that the party contracted

News Desk Report

Credible information reaching The Chronicle indicates that the dominance of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region, considered as the party's 'World Bank' is as a result of a 'spiritual pact' its leadership entered into with some spiritualists in the region.

According to the information, before the 1992 general elections could kick-start, a delegation of some top ranking NDC leaders approached some four powerful traditional priests for spiritual help that would ensure that the people in the region would at all times vote massively for the party to be in power.

What it meant was that people in the region would be controlled spiritually to vote for the party and make the region its support base to enable the NDC win elections, no matter the situation.

The four traditional priests, from the South Tongu District of the Volta region, in an interview with The Chronicle, hinted that they cast a spell on the people in the region, hence the reason why the NDC wins election in the Volta at all times.

In exchange for this spiritual help, the NDC delegation made vows to make animal sacrifices to the gods, as they (the gods) directed, stressing that the deity refused to accept any money for the work done.

According to them, receiving money from the NDC delegation would amount to bribery and corruption, hence their refusal to accept monetary inducement from the party.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Chronicle in Ho, the Spokesperson of the fearfully looking priests, Togbi Nunenyo said under normal circumstance, they would not have come out with what he described as secrets of the NDC.

According to him, ethically, as traditional priests, their duty is to assist individuals or groups of people, like the NDC who need help and keep those secrets, but this time round they have been instructed by the gods to expose the party for not keeping its vows.

Togbi Nunenyo narrated that somewhere in 1992; they were at the shrine at Galotse in the South Tongu District when some NDC bigwigs stormed the place to request for their assistance to cast a spell on the people in the region to vote for none other, but the party in all elections.

He continued that the gods agreed and through them (the priests) gave the party some conditions to fulfill once their requests had been done after which sacrifices such as burying of live cows, goats, sheep and pigs were made.

Stressing that they were not lying, Togbi Nunenyo noted, however, that after their request had been carried out, the NDC refused to honour the promises its executives made to the gods.

Continuing, the Spokesperson said some of the NDC top men knew them (the four priests) very well, because on a number of occasions, the party had been sending people to them.

He said they advised them not to renege on their vows that they made to the gods, which includes building a habour at Keta, establishing industries in the region and produce oil in the Keta basin among others, as a way to reward the people for their loyalty.

He explained that their confession is a strict instruction from the gods who are highly angry with the NDC to firstly, expose the party as their first step to be followed by a number of rituals and prayers to reverse the spell under which the people of the region have lived over the years.

Togbi Nunenyo observed that currently, as priests, they fear for their lives, if they refused to carry out the instructions of the gods and pointed out that after the rituals have been completed, which is soon, the spell would be broken and the people would be spiritually free and vote for political parties of their choice, insisting that the NDC would from that time onwards lose elections in the region.

“Let me tell you, matters of the spirits are very deep and difficult to understand. We know what it means for the majority of the people of the Volta region to be committed to the NDC over the years, because ordinarily the entire region cannot vote about 80 to 90 percent for one political party, which is the NDC but spiritually it is possible,” he disclosed.

Explaining further, Togbi Nunenyo said it is the rituals that are normally performed for the NDC that made the people in the region vote massively for the NDC without them knowing exactly what they are doing; but immediately the elections are over and the NDC wins most of the people in the region would start complaining about the party wining but neglecting them in terms of development.

“We did not collect money from the NDC as a direct directive from the gods because they (the gods) say that would amount to bribery and corruption but unfortunately, corruption has become a daily activity among government officials, a situation among others that annoy the gods”, he said.

The Priest, however, made it clear that once the gods are angry and have decided to withdraw their support for the NDC, the party would definitely lose the 2016 general elections.

He explained circumstances that led to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the leadership of former President J. A Kufuor, winning elections for two occasions, saying it was as a result of the gross disrespect the party showed towards the gods.

Read more about that in our subsequent editions.



