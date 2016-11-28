Steve Larbi laid to rest



Emmanuel Akli reporting from Mampong

From Okuapeman, flying across our western borders to Liberia, and catching another flight to the London School of Economics, making a detour to Anago Land to first practice what he had learnt, and finally coming back to settle in homeland Ghana, is certainly a tortuous journey, but all these came to end last Saturday, when his mortal remains were lowered into a neatly dugout grave at Mampong Akuapim.

This encapsulates the story of Mr. Steve Obuobi Larbi, a journalist, Public Relations (PR) practitioner, and a businessman, who was called to his maker recently and laid to rest last Saturday.

From The Chronicle through the Daily Guide and occasionally practicing as a freelance journalist, Mr. Steve Larbi paid his dues to Mother Ghana

.

It is, therefore, not surprising that his funeral service, conducted at his cosy residence high on the Akuapim Mountain, was well attended. Doctors and journalists did not miss the funeral service.

Though a solemn service, the preacher kept the mourners laughing with the recall of his ‘bad’ days in school, which saw him moving from one school to other.

Constantly referring to Mr. Larbi as Osebo (Leopard), which is actually his nickname, he used his well-crafted history to drum home the need for mourners who have not accepted Jesus Christ to change their minds and come to the Saviour.

“In my school days, I never washed my cloth. When we go church, I will deliberately sit in front and pretend to be putting on the cloth again. The pungent smell that comes …” he said with the mourners busting into uncontrollable laughter.

The environment, however, changed immediately the pallbearers were invited to take the coffin to the cemetery for burial. Within a twinkle of an eye, the well-built pallbearers had already lifted the casket to their shoulders, and started their display of dancing with it.

This saw majority of the mourners, which included Mr. Moses Asaga, Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, where Steve Larbi worked before going on retirement, weeping uncontrollably.

Steve Larbi left behind a wife and six children.

