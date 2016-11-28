500 SHS Students Refused admissions



From Inusa Musah, Sege

Over 500 Form One students who have gained admission into Ada Senior High Technical School at Sege have been refused rejected by the school authorities because there are no classrooms to accommodate them.

Again, the dormitories in the second-cycle institution are heavily congested and the authorities would not want to risk the lives of continuing students by admitting the freshers into the school.

Ada Sectech has infrastructural deficiencies, with past and current governments almost neglecting the school.

Over the past years, the school has been counting on the benevolence of their old students and Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) among others, for basic educational needs.

Mr. Sam Narh Tetteh, headmaster of Ada Sectech, told The Chronicle that the available classroom space can accommodate only 270 students into SHS One, leaving a backlog of over 500 students.

Ada Sectech is the only second-cycle school in the Ada West District. Due to the commitment of the teaching staff; more students living outside the area like to attend the school.

The inability of the school to admit the form one students, the headmaster said, has been a worry to him “because these are students who are yearning to come and study here.

“Classrooms, dormitories, assembly and dining halls have deteriorated and these have been our cry for the past years,” Mr. Tetteh stated.

The school used its congested library as a makeshift ICT laboratory, where students learned from, with only three desktop computers.

Mr. Sam Narh Tetteh was thankful to the school's PTA for their help in the construction of a new ICT lab.

The new lab was opened over the weekend, but there are no computers to stock it. As a result, Mr. Gideon Carlos Ackwerh, the PTA chairman appealed to philanthropists, corporate institutions and past students to help stock the GHc100,000 structure.



Furthermore, he pleaded with the Ministry of Education and GetFund to assist the school with infrastructure.

He wondered why the school did not benefit from the fleet of buses the President distributed to some schools across the country.

“Somebody must turn their attention to Ada Senior High Technical because our students are going through hard times”, Mr. Ackwerh opined.