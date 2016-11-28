Stop showing open support for political parties -Chiefs told



By Richard Kofi Attenkah

Chiefs and traditional leaders have been advised to put an end to the attitude of publicly showing or declaring their support for leaders of political parties that visit their palaces during political campaign seasons.

The advice was given by Nii Bortey Klan I, Chief of Klangon, a town along the Nungua-Ashaiman highway in the Tema Metropolitan area of the Greater Accra Region.

According to him, apart from the fact that such attitudes would reduce the respect of their subjects, and most times expose them to public ridicule, the 1992 Constitution frowns on chiefs actively getting involved in politics.

Speaking in an interview with this paper, the Klangon Mantse said chiefs, who are leaders of their respective communities with a huge support base, are highly revered in the country.

“It is against this background that it is imperative for chiefs or traditional rulers to stay away from politics, to avoid the situation where they would pave the way for their subjects to openly disrespect them in the name of politics,” he explained.

Nii Klangon pointed out that being is chief is an honourable and enviable title, and that not many are privileged to bear that title, and, therefore, if they have earned it, they must keep it intact to earn the respect that comes with it.

The Klangon Chief posited that if a chief involves him or herself in politics, he or she opens the floodgates for insults, humiliation and open disrespect.

He explained that 1992 Constitution is very clear on what chiefs or traditional rulers, including queenmothers, are supposed to and not to do.

He said Article 276(1) of the 1992 Constitution states that “a chief shall not take part in active party politics; and any chief wishing to do so, and seeking election to parliament, shall abdicate his stool or skin.”

Continuing, he noted that there are good reasons for this, adding the reality on the ground points to the fact that in modern times, traditional leaders in Ghana are unable to project the sanctity of their stool or skin, which involves organising their subjects for development, because of their involvement in partisan politics.

Nii Klangon hinted that since chiefs are the embodiment of their subjects, politically, religiously and spiritually, they are supposed to attract special reverence from their subjects, who are expected to love and serve them.

He, however, pointed out that the relevance of the chieftaincy institution, to a large extent, will be measured by the conduct of the chiefs themselves, whose contribution to democratic development, civil and environmental matters, in the country, is enormous.

The Klangon Chief opined that the respect some chiefs command in their kingdoms, and even beyond, has withered away, because they have over indulged themselves in partisan politics.

He appealed to the chiefs that, no matter how hard the politicians try to influence or entice them with money to show open support for their political parties or flagbearers, they should resist them and keep their respect.