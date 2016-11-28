Bankers’ Institute Gets Female President



The first ever female President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) Ghana, Reverend Patricia Sappor, has been sworn into office together with other executives of the Institute at the recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) of CIB.

The other executives are Peter C. N Sangber-Dery, Vice President; Festus Kwofie, Treasurer and Shirley Ann Awhletey, Executive Member. Rev Sappor is the head of Corporate Communications at Ecobank Ghana Limited and Anglophone West Africa.

Prior to her election, Rev. Sappor served as the Vice President of CIB from 2012–2016, having represented Ecobank Ghana on the CIB's Governing Board for about 14 years.

She is to serve for two-years in her new position.

In her acceptance speech during the swearing ceremony on Tuesday in Accra, Rev. Sappor observed that players in the banking industry must stay abreast with changing trends in the marketplace.

According to her, “The banking landscape is dramatically changing, with over 30 banks, 429 microfinance institutions, 64 money lending companies, 24 Savings and Loans.”

She said “customers' needs and expectations are changing by the day with a lot more emphasis on bringing convenience to clients and creating customer centric institutions.”

“The above calls for banking professionals with unparalleled skills and the highest level of integrity to continue to drive the banking sector of our economy,” according to the president.

“In view of the above, my vision and that of Council is to transform CIB into a world-class, professional and financial learning centre.”

Immediate-past President Clifford Mettle said since its inception in 1963, CIB has strived to instill what he termed professional excellence into the banking industry in Ghana.

“The quality of CIB's education is unquestionable, and our syllabus and impact have been growing steadily over the years,” he said.

By Melvin Tarlue

