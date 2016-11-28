New Crystal Group Lists On GSE 2017

New Crystal Group, a private medical health institution, has announced plans to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) next year to allow Ghanaians to own shares in its business.

Last year, the group recorded a profit of GH¢24 million, Dr Wisdom Amegbletor, Founder and CEO of the group announced this to newly graduated doctors at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra Thursday during a short engagement with them on how best they could quickly consider entrepreneurship instead of waiting for government to employ them.

Dr Amegbletor told the graduands to come together and form partnerships, especially where they individually lack the resources to go into entrepreneurship.

He said the New Crystal Group was also devising ways to assist would-be entrepreneurs to venture into the private medical health space to help expand the industry.

He cited lack of funds, infrastructure and modern equipment and youthful practitioners as some challenges bedeviling private practice.

He therefore advocated public private partnerships to help improve the sector.

With its head office at Ashaiman, New Crystal Hospital currently has seven branches located at Tema, Adjei Kojo, Michel Camp, Takoradi and other places.

Dr Amegbletor was adjudged the Entrepreneur of the year 2012 in the healthcare sector.

His company New Crystal Health Services was listed in the prestigious Ghana Club 100 of top performing companies in Ghana at number 25 and 9 in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

