IGP Petitioned Over Collins Dauda’s Brother

A concerned Ghanaian Richard Asante Yeboah has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), John Kudalor over the recent statements by Naaba Abdullai, brother of Collins Dauda, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development that he (Naaba Abdullai) and some unknown persons kill innocent people nearly every day.

Mr. Asante Yeboah has forward a copy of the petition to former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, Chief Justice Georgina Wood.

Naaba Abdullai, who made the shocking revelation to Kwabena Prah Jnr on Agyenkwa FM, had vowed to deal ruthlessly with the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

“I Naaba, I'm a fearless person, NPP are now trying to learn how to shoot guns, but some of us have handled guns for more than 20 years now. How can you compare yourself to me. Kennedy Agyapong is just bragging, if he dare steps here on election day, he'll be arrested and beaten mercilessly. If he comes here and threatens to kill anyone, I swear we'll finish him first. He should go and teach people how to shoot in his constituency…as for us, we kill people every day. If they are ready, we are ready too. My life is dear to me, I'll not allow anyone to threaten me,” the Minister's brother is quoted as saying.

Mr. Asante Yeboah, in the petition, explained that “the intimidating and abusive conduct of Naaba Abdullai, brother of Hon. Collins Dauda, has gotten to its frustrating limits.”

Giving reasons why the IGP should intervene in the matter, the petitioner indicated that “the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command appears to have practically vacated their constitutionally mandated role of keeping peace, enforcing the laws of the land, arresting and prosecuting people who grossly abuse and violate the constitution of Ghana.”

He indicated that “countless cases have been lodged at different times and occasions at several police stations against the activities of the said Naaba Abdullai in the Ahafo areas of the Brong Ahafo region.”

These acts, he said, include kidnapping and abduction, death threats, assault, destruction of property, destruction of electoral materials, maiming of innocent and law abiding citizens, seizure of electoral materials, intimidating and beating of police officers, electoral officers, chiefs and other opinion leaders of the region.

“It is important to note that on occasions where individual members of the community, who after suffering from the abusive conduct of the brother of the Hon. Collins decided to lodge a complaint with the police, they (the complainants) were subsequently arrested and detained in police cells for no apparent reasons.”

“Young professionals, including medical doctors and nurses, who were on a medical outreach programme, were abducted and robbed by Naaba Abdullai and his team of hooligans for two days and later dumped at the police station,” Mr. Asante Yeboah said.

Surprisingly, the police did not question these lawless people on the matter but arrested these harmless professionals who had already sustained various degrees of injury in the hands of Naaba Abdullai and his team of Boko Haram- like operatives, according to him.

“Mr IGP, the most recent is when Naaba is audibly heard on radio confessing to killing people every day and other serious pronouncement that warrant his immediate arrest and subsequent prosecution. But as has become a norm with the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command, nothing has been done about the ugly utterances of Naaba Abdullai.”

He argued that “this is extremely alarming because of the quantum of unresolved murder cases in the Ahafo areas of the Brong Ahafo region.”

By Melvin Tarlue