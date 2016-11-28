Nana Gives Hope To DKM Victims



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) last Friday held two massive rallies at Techiman and Sunyani with calls on the electorate in the Brong Ahafo Region to vote massively for its presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the parliamentary candidates.

The enthusiastic supporters travelled to the Sunyani Jubilee Park from various parts of the region without any formal arrangement by the party to convey them.

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, said that the party would emerge victorious if the elections were to be held on that particular day.

The huge crowd chanted the slogan 'change is coming; 'we are changing' to welcome the convoy of Nana Addo whose bodyguards had a hectic time controlling them.

NPP bigwigs, including National Women's Organizer, Otiko Djaba, former Information Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, popular comedian Kofi Adu alias Agya Koo, as well as the leader of the United Front Party, Akwasi Addai Odike, who recently threw his weight behind Nana Addo, called on the gathering to vote for the party in the December polls.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen promised the people that the party would retrieve their DKM investments if voted into power.

He alleged that President Mahama and his wife Lordina were aware of the establishment of the defunct DKM and even encouraged the people in the region to invest in the company.

He asked them to vote out the NDC and allow the NPP to come to power and retrieve their monies for them.

Nana Akufo-Addo assured thousands of residents of the Brong Ahafo Region, who have lost huge sums in the microfinance scams in recent times, that he would retrieve their monies for them if given the nod.

According to Nana Akufo-Addo, “If before the conduct of the December 7 election, President Mahama's government is unable to retrieve your monies from DKM and others for you, I can assure you that, God-willing, when I win, I will retrieve your monies for you.”

The statement by flagbearer drew applause from the enthusiastic crowd.

Nana Addo also introduced all parliamentary candidates in the region to the crowd.

The NPP flagbearer made a similar pledge on July 12, 2016 while campaigning at Nkoranza.

It would be recalled that thousands of customers were allegedly duped by microfinance companies DKM, God is Love Fun Club, Jasta Motors, among others.

President Mahama ordered the freezing of accounts of the owners of the microfinance, as well as the auction of their properties to pay the deposits of the customers.

The customers have however not received their monies months after the president gave order.

BA Decides

Nana Addo said any party that wins the BA will eventually win the election, adding that “I am pleading with you to vote massively for me to become president to develop the country and bring prosperity to all. “

He said he would implement one district, one factory policy, free SHS policy and restore NHIS and teacher and nurse trainee allowances.

According to him, despite additional oil revenue of over GHC4 billion, President Mahama had failed to pay the allowances.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani

