NPP Mourns Bawumia’s Aide

The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, on Saturday led a delegation from his party to pay an official visit to the home and family of Kwabena Boadu, former press aide to the party's vice presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“This evening, I visited the family of the late Kwabena Boadu, Press Secretary to my running mate, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who passed away sadly on Thursday, November 24, 2016. I extended my deepest condolences to the family, and consoled them on their loss.

“May God bless him and give his soul peaceful rest until the last day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!” Nana Akufo-Addo stated on his official Facebook wall moments after the visit.

Akufo-Addo in a tribute, described the 29-year-old deceased as an “intelligent young man with a bright future.” The NPP flagbearer was accompanied by the party’s National Youth Organiser, Sammy Awuku, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Osafo Marfo, Fadi Dabbousi and his aides.

Kwabena Boadu was reported to have died last Thursday morning in a hotel in Wa, the Upper West regional capital, where he was lodging together with Dr Bawumia and the rest of the latter's campaign team that attended regional rally the previous day.

According to reports, he was electrocuted when he was about to take his bath in his hotel room.