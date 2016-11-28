Nana Addo Has Expired –Hassan Ayariga

The founder of All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has described The 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as expired goods.

Speaking to Ghanapoliticsonline.com Hassan Ayariga said that Nana Addo is 72 years and weak already with health problems.

According to Hassan Ayariga, “if nana wins he’s not the one going to manage this nation and since the NPP are refusing to let us know who will manage the nation if they win, we don’t have to make any mistake by voting for them”.

He further established that Nana Addo’s time is over and in an unlikely event that Nana addo wins, Ghana will go down like Nigeria under Buhari.

“Nana Addo’s time is over. When you are expired you expired and you need to rest. Nana not a good match for John mahama”, he added .

