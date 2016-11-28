PPA Organizes Free Health Screening For Anyaa-Sowotuom Residents

Professionals for Political Action (PPA), affiliated group to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has organized a free health screening for the people of Santa-Maria in the Anyaa- Sowotuom constituency.

Hundreds thronged in their numbers to Santa Maria - Polo junction to have their health checked and given medicines for free.

They were screened on blood pressure, hypertension, fever, malaria, breast cancer, Glucose level,eye test and renewal of NHIS card.

Chairman and leader of PPA, Doctor Adomako Kissi urged residents at Santa-Maria in Anyaa Sowotuom constituency to vote for NPP Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo Addo and Parliamentary candidate, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway to resolve the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) crisis to enable them get better medical care service.

He stated that as professional workers, bad governance from President John Mahama has really affected their work so they cannot sit unconcern and pretend everything is okay.It their duty now to make sure Ghanaians elect the right person for the country.

Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, member of parliament for the Anyaa Sowotuom constituency commended Dr. Kissi and his group (PPA) for providing free health screening for people in her constituency.

She also emphasized on the need for Ghanaians to vote against John Mahama for messing up the country's economy and bring hardship on Ghanaians.

Hon Shirley Ayorkor assured residents in Anyaa Sowotuom that an Akufo Addo government will revive the economy and fix the broken NHIS to benefit all Ghanaians.

Residents at Santa Maria lamented on their inability to pay for drugs that are prescribed for them when they visit the hospital and that has become a burden for them because of the inefficient of the NHIS.

Participants who were interviewed expressed their appreciation to PPA and mentioned that such exercise has brought relief to them.

Professional for Political Action (PPA) is a group of professional workers which includes, carpenters, mansions, teachers, farmers, fishermens, nurses, doctors,lawyers, bankers, journalists and many others, with the motive of helping NPP parliamentary candidates and Campaigning for Nana Akufo Addo across the country.





Img-20161126-wa0032





Img-20161126-wa0030