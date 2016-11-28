MTN Creative Campaigns Sweep Multiple Gong Gong Awards

Four of MTN Ghana’s creative campaigns have won prestigious awards at the recently held Gong Gong Awards.

The Gong Gong award is organized annually by the Advertising Association of Ghana to reward creativity and strategic thinking that have been developed locally.

The MTN Data advert on “Shoes” won both Platinum Award and Gold in the “Out of Home Media and Print” categories respectively, for its ability to arouse interest and increase subscription for MTN’s data service.

MTN Data ‘Fireflies’ advert won Gold in the “Out of Home Media Telecommunications” category. The MTN Heroes of Change campaign also won Gold in the “Out of Home Media for the Corporate & Services” for its ability to significantly increase awareness, resulting in a lot more entries than the previous year.

Mr. Asher Khan, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN lauded the creative team and agency for crafting such innovative campaigns that drive customer engagement and produce results. “At MTN, we consider our stakeholders and customers as a very important part of our business growth and sustainability,” he said. “Thus we are committed to engaging our customers and stakeholders through compelling and relevant messaging and content.”

Several of MTN’s advertisements have won awards on different platforms including the Chartered Institute of Marketing Awards. The company has also recently received several laurels in customer service, Public Relations, Finance, Procurement and Engineering Management.