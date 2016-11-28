Don’t Change Me For Changing Sake - Mahama

President John Mahama has urged Ghanaians not to fall for the ‘change’ calls being trumpeted by the opposition New Patriotic Party ahead of the December polls.

According to the President, the calls are empty and must be disregarded since the NPP has no good record of delivery when in power.

“They are calling for change for changing sake. If you ask them why they want change, they say oh, he has been on the seat for too long. That’s not enough basis to vote for change, rather we must look at the good work the occupant of the seat is doing. The consideration should be the amount of work you’ve done and those you’ve started,” Mahama said.

Speaking at a rally at Essam in the Bia West Constituency on his tour of the Western region, President Mahama said the poor record of the NPP during their eight years in power is enough basis for Ghanaians to reject them again.

“We realized our young ones complete Junior High Schools with passes without spaces to enter Senior High Schools. This is because the NPP administration didn’t even put up a single secondary school when they were in power. Today, we are constructing 123 new secondary schools”.

Mr. Mahama also accused the NPP of abandoning developmental projects the previous NDC administration started in the Western region, when they took over power. He cited the ‘Gambia No. 2 Kyeremasu road’ in the Western region to buttress his point.

The President also dismissed assertion of the opposition that infrastructural projects on their own do not put food on the table saying, “projects are edible given the impact they make in people’s lives”.

Ghana’s ambassador to South Africa and a native of the region, Kwesi Ahwoi admonished residents of the Western region not to make the mistake of changing the NDC.