The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 28 November 2016 08:45 CET

Election 2016: Security Analyst To Petition ICC

Source: Starrfmonline.com
Dr.Kwesi Aning
Dr.Kwesi Aning

A Security analyst, Dr. Emmanuel Kwesi Aning has hinted his intention to petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections in Ghana.

According to him, violence has characterized the electioneering campaign and heightened tension which is inimical to democratic stability in the country.

The Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, said statements and other relevant documents linked to key politicians are being collated for submission to the ICC in the unlikely event of violence during or after the elections.

“We have gathered that statements that seeks to threaten people, we have gathered those who have been attacked and were things to go out of hand, we will present that hopefully to the ICC.

“That is the few channels that we have to say violence must not pay and must not give political dividends,” Dr. Anning said.

Violence has characterized the election campaigning in recent weeks. Supporters of the two main political parties have clashed in Accra, Koforidua and Wulensi where sedveral people were injured.

On Sunday, a suspected NDC supporter stabbed an NPP sympathizer during health walk at New Juaben South in the Eastern region.

General News

Never make a defense or an apology until you are accused. ~ King Charles I
By: roylexi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img