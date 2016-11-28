Election 2016: Security Analyst To Petition ICC

A Security analyst, Dr. Emmanuel Kwesi Aning has hinted his intention to petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections in Ghana.

According to him, violence has characterized the electioneering campaign and heightened tension which is inimical to democratic stability in the country.

The Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, said statements and other relevant documents linked to key politicians are being collated for submission to the ICC in the unlikely event of violence during or after the elections.

“We have gathered that statements that seeks to threaten people, we have gathered those who have been attacked and were things to go out of hand, we will present that hopefully to the ICC.

“That is the few channels that we have to say violence must not pay and must not give political dividends,” Dr. Anning said.

Violence has characterized the election campaigning in recent weeks. Supporters of the two main political parties have clashed in Accra, Koforidua and Wulensi where sedveral people were injured.

On Sunday, a suspected NDC supporter stabbed an NPP sympathizer during health walk at New Juaben South in the Eastern region.