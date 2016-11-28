NDC, NPP are bad for Ghana – Greenstreet

The flagbearer of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has charged the people of Sissala not to vote for the two main political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, both parties are bad for Ghana and for the electorates in the upcoming polls hence must be rejected.

He accused both parties of being the cause of the country's woes saying, they succeeded in plunging the country into economic hardship during their respective terms in office.

Addressing party faithful at Sakai in the Sissala East constituency of the Upper West region, Mr Greenstreet said the Convention People's Party is the only credible party that can meet their development aspirations.

He accused President Mahama of failing to honour his promise of tarring the major road in Tumu.

He said the President Mahama displayed gross disrespect respect when he visited the constituency in a helicopter to ask for their votes.

He said the NPP government, led by President John Kufuor also failed to ensure development in the area.



'NDC, NPP nation wreckers'

While on a campaign platform in the Northern Region last week, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet described the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as nation wreckers for which reason they should be rejected at the polls.

According to him, the two major political parties have for the past 24 years failed to develop the country.

He said, “everywhere we go Ghanaians are tired of all the fighting of the NDC and the NPP who are fighting to get power to steal our hope and take money for themselves and their family members”

“Separate the fight of these two evil monsters, two parties which are merely racketeers. Enough is enough, enough of these 24 years of hell from these monsters. Fellow Ghanaians it is time to end it.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

