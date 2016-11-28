Blue Rose City gets police post

A new police post to address the security concerns of residents of Blue Rose City at Budumburam in the Central Region has been inaugurated.

The facility which comes with two fully furnished offices and a well-stocked charge office was donated by Blue Rose Ltd, an estate developer.

A two bedroom apartment to accommodate police officers who would be posted to the station and a motorbike to facilitate the movement of the officers were also donated.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Rose Limited, Eric Ebo-Acquah said the presence of the police in the community would serve as a sign of peace and security to residents.

He promised to seek the safety of the police in their policing duties as well as to expand the station to include a cell.

Director-General Technical of the Ghana Police Service COP Frank Adu-Poku, who inaugurated the post, said he was grateful to the company for the station.

He said the Police Service is severely constraint to bring policing to the doorsteps of the Ghanaians, adding this facility would bolster the confidence of the police and help to enhance security in the area .

Mr Adu-Poku said the station would not only serve residents of Blue Rose City, but also residents in surrounding communities.

Chairman of the Blue Rose City Residents Association, Mr Clement Okine, expressed delight at the inauguration of the post, describing it as a dream come true for residents of the city.

He thanked the Company for the gesture and promised to cooperate with the police in the protection of lives and properties in the community.

