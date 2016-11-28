Put An End To The Lies - TEIN Legon

We in Legon TEIN have observed keenly, the relentless struggle to rubbish what many within the university community view as an act of compassion and a show of good gesture on the part of Mr. Delali Kwesi Brempong, the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wogoun.

Without mincing words, I am completely shocked and dismayed at the NPP/TESCON's deliberate act of disrespect for the Ghanaian people merely in a godforsaken bid to use propaganda to create an impression of support for their unpopular presidential and parliamentary candidates.

*THE GENESIS OF THE MISREPORTAGE*

The past week till today has been a challenging one for students resident in the traditional Halls in Legon, notably Commonwealth hall, as access to water has proven difficult for students. Mr. Delali Kwesi Brempong on a visit to interact with his constituents on campus, received complaints from students regarding the sudden shortfall in water supply due to some damaged pipelines which currently is receiving attention from management.

As an immediate response to easing this burden, especially in a period such as this when students are faced with examination demands, he promised to supply them with bags of sachet water which he is currently doing.

Displeased with the rush for the water and the continuous warmth offered Mr. DKB as he is affectionately addressed, the NPP in their usual fashion resorted to using remains of punctured 'pure water' rubbers on the floor to maliciously create an impression of rejection for the same water which students themselves requested. It will interest you all to know that some students have had to themselves 3 to 4 bags of this purported 'rejected water bags'.

A visit to some rooms where the supposed 'rejection' took place revealed how some students got for themselves up to 5 bags of Mr. Delali Kwesi Brempong (DKB) branded sachet bags of water.

Interestingly, this heavenly act of good gesture by the NDC parliamentary candidate has brought great dose of relief to most students.

Clearly then, how can any rational thinking homo sappien allege disgracefully that students who have in their possession several bags of *'DKB pure water'* have rejected that same water. Excuse I to say, that even in the realm of political madness where no rational thought is involved, mad men never lie about what is physically visible.

This is not the first time Mr Delali Kwesi Brempong, a former staff of this university is extending such a gesture to students of the university. Last academic year, he donated books to the various halls of residence for use by students. Mr Brempong is also well known to provide support to the various JCRs and other student groups and associations on campus.

To think that the echelon of the NPP have successfully instilled in their young ones such distasteful mannerism of "mass lying" aimed at gaining support for their unpopular political struggle is just unfathomable. *"I CAN'T THINK FAR!"*

I absolutely cannot! Come December 7, we, the good people of our dear nation, Ghana shall punish the NPP for the deception and disrespect shown us.

