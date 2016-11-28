Election 2016: Mahama Will Win By 52% – Ben Ephson

President John Mensah on the campaign trail

Pollster Ben Ephson has predicted a first round victory for President John Dramani Mahama in the 2016 elections.

According to Mr. Ephson, his latest poll indicates the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate will win by 52.4% while New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to chalk 45.9% with the other parties claiming a meagre 1.7%.

The seasoned-journalist and publisher of the Daily Dispatch newspaper said: “It is a first round victory for NDC’s John Mahama.”

Mahama led in all the six polls conducted by the pollster since May 2016.

Below is the research chart as at November 2016:



Meanwhile, President Mahama does not seem satisfied with Mr. Ephson's 52% prediction.

President Mahama, Lordina and Amissah-Arthur

Addressing a rally during the wee hours of Monday at Yiawso on his tour of the Western region, President Mahama charged party supporters to ensure the NDC wins by a wider margin to stop the NPP from heading to the courts to challenge the outcome.