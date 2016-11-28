GhElections: Philip Addison takes campaign to churches

The New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the Korle Klottey constituency, Philip Addison has intensified his campaign ahead of the December polls.

He spent time on Sunday visiting various Churches in the constituency and urging them to vote for him in the upcoming polls.

He told Citi News following his visit to the Church of Pentecost in Asylum Down on Sunday morning that he is confident electorates will vote massively for him.

“Every Sunday we visit the Churches, we do about 2 or 3 of them. We are still doing the house-to-house campaign and in addition to it, we go to the Churches because sometimes, when you do the house-to-house you don't meet everybody so this is to complement the house-to-house campaign.”

“The NDC won the last time with about 1,200 votes which I believe we can scale. It is a swing seat, it is full of people with discerning minds. It is a very cosmopolitan constituency and people know very much what is going one and I believe this time around, they really appreciate that time and hard and that there is the need for a change,” he said.

Some analysts have cast doubt on his chances due to the presence of the daughter of former President John Rawlings, Zanetor Rawlings in the parliamentary race.

But Mr Addision has said he will win the seat ahead of his competitors.

'Race for Korle Klottey'

The Klottey Korle seat is one of the few constituencies in the Greater Accra Region that will be keenly monitored due to the unique dynamics and play of politics in the area.

Philip Addison became popular after leading his party's legal team to challenge its loss at the 2012 presidential elections at the Supreme Court.

The NDC's Zanetor Rawlings, who is the daughter of Ghana's former President and founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings.

The Progressive Peoples Party (PPP)'s Parliamentary candidate for the area, Eva Lokko, was unable to submit her nomination forms as she died in October.

Rockson Kofi Bright of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) rescinded his decision to contest the seat and threw his weight behind the NDC candidate, Zanetor Rawlings.

CPP's Godwin Opare Addo is said to be making inroads in gaining support from the local people ahead of the elections.

Nii Noi Nortey, who fell out of the NPP after losing the primary in a controversial election, has also established a strong presence in the constituency and vowed to take the seat.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

