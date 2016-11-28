The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 28 November 2016 07:06 CET

5 ways your ballots could be rejected [Infographic]

By CitiFMonline

In the 2012 general elections about 251,720 votes were rejected by the Electoral Commission which amounted to 2.3 percent of the total votes cast.

Figures from the commission states that as many as 205,438 ballots were also rejected in the 2008 elections.

The figure was more than the votes gained by some of the presidential candidates.

The trend has been a source of worry to stakeholders in the country who have called on the Ghana’s Electoral Commission to devise means to reduce the number of rejected ballots.

Some critics believe that the situation could be reversed through massive voter education exercise.

Below is an infographic which captures some reasons your ballot paper could be described as a “rejected ballot.”


By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Follow @AlloteyGodwin

General News

Your life is short so u need to take care of it. Your life is like an "EGG". "A word to a wise is enough "
By: ALUSTY SHEEN
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img