5 ways your ballots could be rejected [Infographic]

In the 2012 general elections about 251,720 votes were rejected by the Electoral Commission which amounted to 2.3 percent of the total votes cast.

Figures from the commission states that as many as 205,438 ballots were also rejected in the 2008 elections.

The figure was more than the votes gained by some of the presidential candidates.

The trend has been a source of worry to stakeholders in the country who have called on the Ghana’s Electoral Commission to devise means to reduce the number of rejected ballots.

Some critics believe that the situation could be reversed through massive voter education exercise.

Below is an infographic which captures some reasons your ballot paper could be described as a “rejected ballot.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

