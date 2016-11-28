'One something, one something' won't wash – Mahama mocks NPP campaign

President John Mahama has challenged the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to come clean on its promise to build one factory in every district and other similar campaign promises.

According to the President, NPP’s campaign of “one something, one something” is an empty promise at best.

The President was addressing a rally at Sewfi Wiaso in the Western Region on Sunday.

Since the NPP Presidential candidate for the December 7 election, Nana Akufo-Addo, put out his policy of one-district one-factory and one-village one-dam, critics from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) have either said it was impossible to implement or that government was already undertaking a similar project.

However, others have mocked it, urging the NPP presidential aspirant to include other policies like one-man-one-wife in a bid to discredit the policy.

On Sunday, the President took a swipe at the policy once again, emphasising the NPP’s inability to provide a credible implementation plan or even provide details of the planned district-wide factories as proof that the opposition party cannot be trusted to deliver on the campaign promise.

Speaking in Twi, he told thousands of NDC supporters that his administration was already building a factory in every district.

He said it was easy for the NPP to promise "one-something, one-something" and condemn his government as incompetent because just like spectators at a football match, criticising is easy.

With days to the December 7 general elections, the President has been touring the Western Region to round up his campaign for a second term.

He has promised to fix the troubled economy and intensify infrastructural development if he wins a second term.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN