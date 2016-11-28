Mahama: Infrastructure development will continue despite criticisms

President John Mahama has hit back at critics who say roads, hospitals and other infrastructural development do not translate into money in the pockets of Ghanaians.

The President says contrary to taunts from his detractors on his infrastructural development drive, he will continue to invest in the sector since that will support the effort towards economic growth and development.

The President said this at a rally at Bonsu Nkwanta in the Western Region, Sunday.

He said his administration has started a project to establish a polyclinic or a hospital in every district, assuring that the project will continue even if it is criticised.

He warned his critics against disparaging his infrastructure drive because, until they fall sick and are in a critical condition, they may not appreciate the importance of a hospital for instance.

Speaking in Twi, he asked, if you go to the market and buy your foodstuff, how will you bring it back home to prepare food if there are no roads? He asked his critics, adding roads are important.

The President’s critics on infrastructure, most of whom are members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP),base their criticism on a comment attributed to him when the NDC was in opposition.

His NPP critics say he once criticised the erstwhile John Kufuor administration for building roads when the masses were hungry.

The criticism intensified in the lead up to the recent inauguration of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange which has been condemned by the opposition as a propaganda tool and an election year gimmick to win votes.

Meanwhile, the President says he has no doubt that he will win on December 7 to for a second term, and urged the rank and file of the NDC to remain calm.

He said God was on the side of the NDC to win this year’s election.

(Additional reporting by Seth Kwame Boateng).

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]