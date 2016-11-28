West Hills Mall to gift shoppers who vote this December

West Hills Mall has announced that all shoppers who will show evidence of voting on Election Day, December 7, 2016 will be given a complementary stamp that can qualify the shopper to win prizes including the Chevrolet saloon car in the mall's Festive Spark Promotion.

The mall's loyalty reward campaign for customers this year comes with a bouquet of gift items comprising shopping vouchers and cash rewards of up to Ghc5, 000, and it will be crowned with a grand prize of a brand new GHC45, 000 Chevrolet Spark saloon car to be won by just any lucky shopper.

The promo opened on November 4 and is running till December 23, but the draw for the various prizes has been set for Christmas Eve, December 24 and will be organised by the National Lottery Authority.

A statement from West Hills Mall said shoppers are required to have a special shopping booklet stamped at the mall’s Information Desk anytime they shop to the tune of a minimum of GHC150.

"After securing a total of eight stamps, customers will drop their booklets into a spark promo entry box located at the central court of the mall," it said.

The statement added that "shoppers who show evidence of having cast their votes in the December 7 elections will earn one complementary stamp to make up their eight stamps and qualify quickly."

This, according to mall authorities, is to encourage patriotism and participation in the electoral process, while rewarding customers of the mall for the Christmas season.

Marketing Manager for the Mall, Michael Konadu said the promotion is as rewarding as it is exciting and it is open to all customers shopping at West Hills Mall.

Meanwhile, a female shopper is said to have stunned shoppers at the West Hills Mall when she ran through the central court, claiming that Chevrolet saloon car on display at the mall for the Festive Spark Promotion is her property in waiting.

Miss Felecia Abayie first walked up to a crowd admiring the brand new Chevrolet Spark car and literally announced that the vehicle was hers to win it.

“This car is mine! You will all see me driving it home next month (December)!” Miss Abayie told astounded onlookers as she tugged along two big shopping bags she had packed from the Palace Hardware store and Shoprite Supermarket.

She recalled that the last time West Hills gave away a car, "I was narrowly beaten by that journalist from Pink FM. Let’s say, he was luckier than me that time. But this time around, trust me, I am driving away this car!”

Miss Abayie was referring to the mall’s ‘Scratch N Win’ promotion last year, in which Pink FM broadcast journalist Kwame Okyere Jnr. won a brand new KIA RIO saloon car following a Ghc 230.00 shopping, reportedly for his mother.

