Hostage Narrates Ordeal: 'I Was Kidnapped, Fed Like An Animal And Abused In Tarkwa, Western Region'

Mary Aba Anokye, a 28-year-old unemployed Fante lady based in Accra, who was reported missing by her family around Monday 31st October, 2016 has confirmed, following her release, that she was kidnapped by some Ghanaians and Lebanese operating from a hideout in Tarkwa, Western Region at a place called Lebanese town within Tarkwa Subriso.

She was released on Wednesday 2nd November but due to the emotional torture and trauma, she needed to be given some time to recover in order to narrate the incident particularly, those ones she could recall.

She tells from the audio uploaded of how she was tied up, fed like an animal, manhandled and verbally abused by her kidnappers.

It would be recalled that ModernGhana recently carried a news item on the lady in question when her family made complaints to the news team.

See: www.modernghana.com/news/732275/worried-family-suspects-missing-relative-has-been-kidnapped.html

Mary Aba Anokye, according to information gathered, followed a male friend whose name she only gave as Kwame Yeboah, to the mining town Tarkwa, Western Region of Ghana to look for a job.

Sleuth checks further established that Kwame Yeboah convinced Mary Anokye and took her to a place called Lebanese Home in Tarkwa to start work but it turned out to be a hellish chamber far away from town.