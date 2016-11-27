GCNET updates platform for tracking export proceeds

Exporters, who defy the current procedure of channelling proceeds via the electronic Ministries Department and Agency (e-MDA) platform, will risk being blocked from making any transactions for at least two months.

This is the indication from the Ghana Community Network services limited (GCNET).

According to the online portal service, the inability of commercial banks to reconcile forex proceeds with volumes of exports within a given period of time.

The development has also affected revenue mobilization.

“Once the shipment is cleared at the port, the system is requiring that the funds come back into the country so after sixty days if no monies have come in, the systems will block the exporter from doing further transactions,” Deputy General Manager at GCNET, Ebenezer Engman stated.

He added, “The challenge we were having in the initial stage was that though the forex monies were coming in, they didn't have the LOC numbers on the swift and so it made it difficult for the commercial banks for reconciliation.”

The GCNET executive further told Citi Business News, he is confident the newly introduced Letters of Commitment will ensure exporters comply with regulations and increase revenue from export proceeds.

“Now the education has gone forth and they are complying such that the swifts that come in have the LOCs attached so the banks can conduct better reconciliation.”

Meanwhile GCNET has launched a market information portal for the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

The portal will serve as a critical reference resource point for users for registration and clearing of products and industry stakeholders to access key data for planning and decision making.

According to the developers of the system, the new portal provides additional and detailed information the current HS code does not describe.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana