The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 27 November 2016 23:04 CET

One Stabbed At NPP Health Walk In Koforidua

Source: Starrfmonline.com

At least one person has been stabbed at a health walk held by supporters of the New Patriotic Party at New Juaben South in the Eastern region.

According to supporters of the NPP, the attacker, who they suspect was planted among them by the NDC, inflicted the knife wounds on the hand of their DJ.

The male victim was rushed to the Juaben Municipal Police command for medical forms to be obtained and to report the incident, sources told StarrFMonline.com Sunday.

The suspect has been arrested by the New Juaben Police.

The incident comes on the back of a similar one last week where NDC and NPP supporters clashed in Koforidua during a health walk.

Weeks ago in Accra, supporters of the ruling party who were also embarking on a health walk clashed with the security detail of the NPP flagbearer in front of his Nima residence.

General News

'Love is a law.'
By: Dedenyo Akadjah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img