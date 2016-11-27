Tema West constituents assess parliamentary aspirants

By Deborah Apetorgbor, GNA

Accra, Nov. 27, GNA - The electorate of the Tema West Constituency over the weekend laid bare their grievances to their parliamentary aspirants during a debate held at Sakumono, a suburb within the Constituency.

The debate, whose primary focus was to shift the political and electoral discourse from personality attacks to issue-based discussions, was organised by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers and Starr FM; supported by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa.

The event was attended by Peter King Adango of the Convention People's Party, Kwaku Awortwe of the National Democratic Party and James Enu of the National Democratic Congress,.

Carlos Ahenkorah of the New Patriotic Party failed to participate in the event.

The parliamentary candidates' debate is the third of its kind to be organised consecutively in the Constituency with previous ones held in 2008 and 2012.

Candidates had equal opportunities to woo the electorate with their proposed policies after which Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and other members of the Constituency present, had the chance to inquire from the candidates how they intend to address pressing challenges of the Constituency.

Topical issues that formed the pivot of the debate spanned from employment, roads and other infrastructure challenges, sanitation and health, integration of PWDs and education.

Peter King Adango said the Tema West Constituency 'has been cheated for a long time' in the sharing of developmental projects.

He said the CPP would, when voted into power, make elementary and secondary education free with the provision of learning and teaching materials as well as ensure optimum teacher motivation.

Kwaku Awortwe said an NDP-led government would address employment difficulties with the introduction of Community Organisation Bureaux.

Responding to a question posed by a constituent on taking driver's licences, Mr Awortwe said he would intensify education on current driving requirements as they were necessary to bring sanity on the roads.

On the issue of PWDs, however, Lawyer James Enu of the NDC gave the assurance of 'preferential treatment for Persons with Disability and promised to, in his capacity as a lawyer, give more education on employer and employee relations to the constituents so that they can demand rightfully their due from their paymasters.

The main concern, he said, was the sewerage system of the Constituency- describing it as unpleasant, he pledged to address the situation when voted to serve the constituency.

The parliamentary debate was moderated by Reverend Fred Degbe, Board Member of CODEO and Bernard Nasara Shaibu of Starr FM.

