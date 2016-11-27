Vote President Mahama and NDC parliamentarians, Chief of Staff urges electorate

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 27, GNA - Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, has appealed to supporters of the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) to vote massively for President John Dramani Mahama and all the party's parliamentary candidates in the various constituencies.

He said the Members of Parliaments (MP's) complement the efforts of Government in bringing development to the society and are needed in parliament to help the ruling government in its efforts.

Mr Debrah said this during his tour to all constituencies in the Greater Accra Region as he sought to canvass votes for President Mahama.

He used the opportunity to introduce all the parliamentary candidates in the constituencies and made a call on the electorate to vote the President and their parliamentary representatives.

Mr Debrah said every constituency would witness major developments during President Mahama next four year term.

He appealed to the electorate to reject the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo and their MPs.

Prof Ahwoi said President Mahama first term was used to develop the country physical infrastructure whiles his second is intended to develop the human capital, create more jobs and much more, improve and uplift the standards of the citizenry.

He said the NPP has no campaign message for Ghanaians in this year's election and that the only phrase that is identified as similar to a campaign message is the 'One District, One Factory' slogan which cannot be possible.

Prof Ahwoi said the NPP's 'One District, One Factory' was also going to promote the perpetuation of inequality in bridging the development gap between the southern and the northern sectors of the country.

He called on Ghanaians to look at the NDC and NPP party manifesto's and make a careful assessment of the contents in them to make informed decisions on who to vote for during the December 7th elections.

Mr Edudzi Tamakloe, a Deputy Greater Accra Regional Organizer, said the President was committed to improve the lives of Ghanaians in his second term.

GNA