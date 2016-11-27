Say no to violence, Parliamentary candidates urge electorate

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA

Funsi (U/W), Nov. 27, GNA - Two parliamentary aspirants have warned people in the Wa East Constituency that they will not support any person found to have illegal indulged acts leading to the disturbance of peace on the elections day.

Dr Henry Seidu Daanaa of the National Democratic Congress and Mr Ben Salia of the Progressive People's Party said they would not condone actions and inactions of any person purported to have caused any act that would jeopardise the peace in the area.

The candidates appealed to the security agencies to deal with any person or supporters of any political party found to be fomenting trouble on the day of the elections saying: 'crime is crime and the laws are there to punish those found culpable'

They said the constituency is among the most deprived and underdevelopment constituencies in Ghana and the people should take note of that and participate actively and peacefully in the forthcoming elections

'Let us consider the deprivation and the underdevelopment nature of the area and avoid all acts that have the potential to derail the development efforts of government.

'It is not good for people in the constituency to fight because our relations are knit and we need a united constituency to pool resources to develop', the candidates said.

The two aspirants issued the warning at an inter-parliamentary debate forum at Funsi, the district capital.

The candidates, who rolled out their policies and programmes on: 'Education, Health, Employment, Agriculture and Security, complained about some physical attacks and the issue of threats to burn down the NDC candidate's house and the District Police Command.

They urged the electorate to make politics a friendly engagement and avoiding fighting because spirit of politics was about diversity of ideas, policies and programmes rolled out for the electorate to make a choice.

The Wa East District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) organised the debate with sponsorship from the European Union. GNA