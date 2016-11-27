Nyakrom Oman Council to organize peace walk

Agona Nyakrom (C/R), Nov. 27, GNA - A peace walk to be organised by the Nyakrom Oman Council would be held on 30 November to create awareness on the need for violence -free polls.

The sponsors for the walk are three companies based at Agona Nyakrom - GEO APP, O.T Enterprise and A.V.O Enterprise.

The walk would begin at Nyakrom, the traditional seat of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, and process through the principal streets of the town.

The main participants of the walk are representatives of the New Patriotic Party, National Democratic Congress and the Convention People's Party.

Addressing leaders of the three parties Nana Nyakoh Eku X, Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area said the essence of the peace walk is to ensure peace and unity at Nyakrom and its adjoining towns.

Nana Nyakoh Eku cautioned political leaders and their supporters to conduct their campaigns devoid of insults and acts of violence.

Mr Frank Abban, Assemblyman for Abura / Odumase Electoral Area at Agona Nyakrom, commended chiefs and elders of the town for their illustrious roles in seeking to ensure that peace prevail.

He urged party supporters and their parliamentary candidates to participate in the peace walk.

Mr Isaac Aggrey, 1st Vice Chairman, Agona West Constituency NPP and Mr Victor Mensah, NDC representative at Nyakrom assured the chiefs and elders that the executives and their supporters would participate in the walk.

