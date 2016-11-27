Youth to benefit more opportunities during Mahama's second term - Chief of Staff

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 27, GNA - Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, has said President John Dramani Mahama is committed to ensure that the youth are empowered with alternative livelihood opportunities.

He urged the youth not to relent on their efforts in pursuing realistic goals that would improve their lot.

Mr Debrah said this at the Job Summit event held over the weekend as part of his Greater Accra Regional tour to canvass votes for President Mahama.

The Job Summit is organized to inform and educate the youth, particularly, students in tertiary institutions of the opportunities that would be made available during the second term of President Mahama.

He said there is the need for the youth to identify their talent and look for opportunities that abound in their areas of expertise.

The Chief of Staff said during President Mahama's second term, a National Business Booster Agenda will be introduced and implemented with funds made available to existing and potential Ghanaian entrepreneurs as start-up capital and business boosters.

Mr Debrah urged the youth to be bold and grab every opportunity that comes their way and believe in themselves irrespective of their backgrounds.

Madam Emelia Arthur, a Presidential staffer, said President Mahama has pledged to address the challenges of skill training and job creation programmes that will deal with the unemployment situation among the youth.

She said an intervention such as the Youth Enterprise Support (YES) was initiated by the Government to assist young Ghanaians with creative and innovative business ideas to achieve their potential.

Madam Arthur said about 107 young entrepreneurs who constitute the first batch of beneficiaries of the YES programme have so far been provided with interest free loans.

She also explained the benefits of other programmes such as the Opportunities Industrialization Centre, The Community Information Centres, Youth Leadership and Skills Training Institutes, Youth in Agriculture Programme, Rural Enterprise Programme, Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) among many others.

Mr Ato Sarpong, the Deputy Minister of communication, said Government was ready to invest GHâ‚µ 13 billion in 184 projects to create three million jobs in the next four years.

