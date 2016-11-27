The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 27 November 2016 23:04 CET

E/R: Two dead in gory accident

Source: Starrfmonline.com
One of the vehicles involved in the accident
One of the vehicles involved in the accident

Two persons are reported dead in a gory accident that occurred Saturday night at Nkawkaw-nsuta in the Eastern region.

It is unclear what caused the accident but information gathered indicates that two private cars were involved in the accident.

According to Starr FM's Eastern regional correspondent Kojo Ansah, a Toyota Matrix and 4x4 vehicle collided head-on leading to the deaths.

Several others who sustained injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One of the vehicles, according to Kojo later caught fire.

Chief Supt. James Sarfor Peprah, Nkawkaw Divisional police commander confirmed the deaths but failed to give details.

General News

Sometimes one can start from nothing and still be able to making something out of nothing.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img