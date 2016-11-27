E/R: Two dead in gory accident

One of the vehicles involved in the accident

Two persons are reported dead in a gory accident that occurred Saturday night at Nkawkaw-nsuta in the Eastern region.

It is unclear what caused the accident but information gathered indicates that two private cars were involved in the accident.

According to Starr FM's Eastern regional correspondent Kojo Ansah, a Toyota Matrix and 4x4 vehicle collided head-on leading to the deaths.

Several others who sustained injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One of the vehicles, according to Kojo later caught fire.

Chief Supt. James Sarfor Peprah, Nkawkaw Divisional police commander confirmed the deaths but failed to give details.