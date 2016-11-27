2016 Polls: GCPP Endorses Mahama

The disqualified flagbearer of the GCPP Dr. Henry Lartey has endorsed President John Mahama ahead of the December 7, polls.

According to him, his backing of the president stems from the fact that the NDC has shown signs of commitment to the principles of domestification, which is his theme subject for Ghana.

Addressing newsmen in Kumasi Sunday, Dr. Lartey said the NPP is not forthright with their promises to Ghanaians.

“Why didn’t they build the companies with the plenty HIPC money, now that they see that the NDC is doing positive things, they want to now say they will build companies.

“When the NDC did the Komenda sugar factory, they said it was not true, but I went there to see it for myself and the farmers are benefitting. Over 1000 farmers are supplying the factory with raw materials.

“For me, any political party that has shown signs of developing the country and practicing domestification, that is where my loyalty is and that is who I support. There is no shadow of doubt that from the way I’m going, you know where my loyalty is; ‘JM Toaso’ and let the GCPP continue from 2020. That’s what we want,” he said.