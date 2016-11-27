Adwoa Safo targets 90,000 votes for Nana Addo in Dome Kwabenya

Officials of the New Patriotic Party in the Dome Kwabenya constituency in the Greater Accra Region are hopeful of securing 90,000 votes for their presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo in the area on December 7, 2016.

Speaking to Citi News during a rally in the constituency, Member of Parliament for the area, Adwoa Safo said they have done enough to ensure that the target is attained.

“As you all know Dome Kwabenya is a very strong hold of the NPP. We have embarked on operation 90,000 votes so having done the house-to-house, churches, door-to-door, meeting groups and opinion leaders in the constituency I needed to round it all up with this rally to make sure that my people are reassured that indeed this is a stronghold and we must not disappoint Nana Akufo-Addo and we must not disappoint Adwoa Safo. We must deliver the 90,000 votes and that is why we are having this programme today.

A number of artistes including Diana Asamoah, Antwi ne Antwi, Praye among others performed at the rally which was held at the Atomic Park in Accra.

Adwoa Sarfo is being challenged by Nurudeen Mohammed, the parliamentary candidate of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In the 2016 election Akufo-Addo got 61,534 votes in the presidential race while Adwoa Safo had 63,373 in the parliamentary race.

The constituency has been an easy win for the NPP in previous elections.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin