Mahama schools supporters on how to vote

President John Mahama has brought his campaign tour of the Western Region to an end by schooling his party supporters on how to vote.

The president said it is crucial for the people to be taken through the voting process so their ballots will not be spoilt.

The number of spoilt ballots in the 2012 elections was higher than votes of all the smaller political parties.

It was the third highest figure following that of president John Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo respectively.

There has been calls on the National Commission on Civic Education to take voters through a massive education campaign to reduce the number of spoilt ballots in the upcoming election.

The president has taken the lead, with the education campaign.

Speaking at Adabokrom in the Bia East of the Western Region the president said all campaign efforts will go waste if the supporters mistakenly spoil their ballots.

He said over the four year period the NDC has been on the right track and urged the supporters to retain him in office. But that can only be done if the supporters vote well.

Exhibiting a sample ballot paper to the supporters, the president said there will be seven presidential candidates on the ballots.

He will be third on the ballot and urged the supporters thumb print his photopgraph and clean the ink on their thumb before folding the ballot and dropping it into the box.

The president also reminded the people to maintain the culture of giving incumbent presidents eight years, saying like his predecessors, John Rawlings and John Kufuor, he must also be given eight years to complete his tenure.