APC crumbles over Mahama or Akufo-Addo endorsement

The All People's Party (APC) is divided over which of the two leading political parties to endorse ahead of the December 7 elections.

With the disqualification of the party's flagbearer, Hassan Ayariga from the upcoming election, it has become necessary for the party to throw its weight behind one of the two leading contenders- President John Mahama of the governing National Democratic Congress and Nana Akufo-Addo of the opposition New Patriotic Party.

The APC set a November 28 date to announce which of the two flagbearers to support in the elections but a day before that declaration, the party's General Secretary Razak Opoku and the Running mate Emmanuel Carl Bartels announced that the leadership of the party with exception of the flagbearer has endorsed the NPP leader Nana Akufo-Addo.

"The National Executive Committee, the ten regional executive committee and the majority of the Parliamentary candidates of the APC declare support for Nana Akufo Addo of the NPP for the December 7 general elections.

"This endorsement has become necessary considering the high level of incompetence, corruption, mismanagement of the economy, high rate of unemployment, killer taxes, collapse of private sector business, high utility bills, nepotism , tribal politicking under the eight year rule of the NDC.

"Enough is enough and the trending song is the change of the incompetent Mahama presidency. We strongly believe that only the Nana Akufo-Addo can offer a more credible, incorruptible and transformational leadership than all the other presidential candidates contesting the December elections," he announced.

He said they shall provide within the next five days "interesting revelations" that will sway thousands of others to support the NPP.

He also hinted the flagbearer, is bent on taking a unilateral decision to endorse the John Mahama administration on Monday.

"Upon sober reflection we believe in the one district, one factory, one village, one dam, one constituency, one million dollars promises as doable and feasible promises.

"However we wish Hassan Ayariga APC founder and leader well for his personal decision to endorse president John Mahama for the presidency on the 28 December 2016 at the Aviation Social Centre. We respect his personal decision but the party is against it. We are all Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

"We are urging all Ghanaian voters to reject John Mahama in accordance with Revelation 3:16 and vote for change, vote for Nana Akufo Addo as president," he said at the press conference together with the running mate of the party.

But the party's flagbearer is livid. Dr Hassan Ayariga told Joy News Editor Araba Koomson the two leaders have been sacked on Friday after it emerged that they had gone to bargain with the NPP to endorse its flagbearer.

"Let me say without doubt that these two do not constitute APC are no more members of the APC. They were both sacked on Friday afternoon.

"The party did not give out any endorsement. The party's endorsement is tomorrow," he said adding, "two people cannot sit in a conference room somewhere out of the party's office and give an endorsement and Ghanaians will take them serious."

Ayariga said the endorsement was illegal with a running mate who has no locus in the party after he was disqualified. He accused the running mate and the General Secretary of originally belonging to NPP and the UPP.

"Media men let's be serious, disregard the endorsement," he stated. When he was asked whether he was going to endorse John Mahama tomorrow, he said it is only a matter of time.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah