500 cholera cases recorded in Central Region

About 500 persons have been affected by cholera since its outbreak in the Central Region a month ago, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed.

According to the service, no death has been recorded.

The Ghana Health Service has however attributed the surge in Cholera cases in the region to improper handling of meats and food stuff bought from the markets.

Dr. Kweku Eni Karikari, the Deputy Central Regional Health Director told Citi News, the Health directorate is collaborating with the various assemblies to address the situation.

“[Those affected] are a little more than 500. It started around 24th October so since that time we started recorded cases. Cases were reported in Cape Coast and a few districts around.”

“We have now given the assemblies some guidelines so they put in place some measures.”

He also called on the public be caution of the foods they consume.

5000 Cholera cases recorded in Accra in 2015

About 5000 cases of Cholera and 45 deaths were reported in the Greater Accra Region alone in 2014.

The figure was said to be very high as compared to previous years.

‘About Cholera’

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the cholera bacterium. It is reported that about 1.3 to 4.0 million cases of cholera are recorded ever year.

‘Symptoms of Cholera’

Common symptoms of Cholera includes, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting and dehydration.

‘How to prevent Cholera’

1. Drink and use safe water

2. Wash your hands often with soap and safe water

3. Use proper toilet facilities or bury your faeces; do not defecate in any water body.

4. Cook your foods well; keep it covered, eat it hot

5. Clean your hands before you handle fruits and vegetables

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana