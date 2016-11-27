Hassan Ayariga sacks executives who endorsed Nana Addo

The founder of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has sacked his General Secretary, Razak Kojo Opoku and running mate Emmanual Carl Barterls from the party for endorsing presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo for the December 7 polls.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Ayariga explained that the two seized to be members his party since last Friday and urged Ghanaians to disregard any statement coming from them.

Hassan Ayariga (L), Emmanuel Carl Bartels (M)

“I don't have a vice presidential candidate. What we have now is the leader and founder of the APC and that is me. Mr. Bartels and the General Secretary were relieved of their duties last Friday and they are aware of that so they are not members of the APC,” he added.

“The APC disregards such a statement. Such a statement cannot be coming from the All People's Congress led by Hassan Ayariga. We in the APC we've made our mission clear that we are going to endorse a candidate on Monday, 28th November, 2016. As at now any statement or message out there is not coming from the APC nor the leaders of the APC hence should be disregarded and treated with the contempt it deserves,” he added.

A statement endorsing Akufo-Addo and signed by Razak Kojo Opoku, Emmanual Carl Barterls also hinted that Mr. Ayariga would endorse President John Mahama on Monday.

“…We wish Hassan Ayariga (APC Founder & Leader) well for his personal decision to endorse John Mahama for the Presidency on the 28th November 2016 at the Aviation Social Centre.”

The statement also said Akufo-Addo’s endorsement was accepted by “the National Executive Committee (NEC), the 10 Regional Executive Committee (REC) and majority of the parliamentary candidates of the All People's Congress (APC).”

According to them, they believe strongly that “only Nana Akufo-Addo can offer Ghanaians a more credible, incorruptible and transformational leadership than all other Presidential Candidates contesting the 2016 general election.”

Ayariga was disqualified from the 2016 presidential race by the Electoral Commission because some persons who endorsed his nomination forms also subscribed to other presidential candidates in the race.

He challenged the decision in court, however, a Supreme Court ordered the Electoral Commission to extend the nomination period to enable all the 12 disqualified candidates to amend their nomination forms but Ayariga failed to sail through.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin