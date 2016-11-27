APC divided; Executives endorse Nana Addo, Ayariga chooses Mahama

There seems to be tension between executives of the All People's Congress (APC) and party founder, Hassan Ayariga over the endorsement of a presidential candidate for the December 7 polls.

Although some of the executives have thrown their weight behind the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo there are indications that Hassan Ayariga disagrees and would endorse President John Mahama instead.

A statement signed by Razak Kojo Opoku, General Secretary of the APC and Ayariga's running mate, Emmanual Carl Barterls while endorsing Akufo-Addo also wished Mr. Ayariga well for supporting President John Mahama.

“…We wish Hassan Ayariga (APC Founder & Leader) well for his personal decision to endorse John Mahama for the Presidency on the 28th November 2016 at the Aviation Social Centre.”

APC General Secretary [L] and Ayariga’s running mate [R] The statement also said Akufo-Addo’s endorsement was accepted by “the National Executive Committee (NEC), the 10 Regional Executive Committee (REC) and majority of the parliamentary candidates of the All People's Congress (APC).”

According to them, they believe strongly that “only Nana Akufo-Addo can offer Ghanaians a more credible, incorruptible and transformational leadership than all other Presidential Candidates contesting the 2016 general election.”

Ayariga was disqualified from the 2016 presidential race by the Electoral Commission because some persons who endorsed his nomination forms also subscribed to other presidential candidates in the race.

He challenged the decision in court, however, a Supreme Court ordered the Electoral Commission to extend the nomination period to enable all the 12 disqualified candidates to amend their nomination forms but Ayariga failed to sail through.

Below is the full statement from the executives of the APC:

APC DECLARES SUPPORT FOR NANA AKUFO-ADDO FOR THE 7TH DECEMBER 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The National Executive Committee (NEC), the 10 Regional Executive Committee (REC) and majority of the parliamentary candidates of the All People's Congress (APC) declares support for Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 7th December 2016 general election.

This endorsement of Nana Akufo-Addo has become very necessary considering the high level of incompetence, corruption, mismanagement of the economy, high rate of unemployment, killer taxes, collapsing of the private sector businesses, high utility bills, nepotism, tribal politicking etc. under the 8 years rule of John Mahama NDC.

Enough is enough and the trending song now is change of incompetent John Mahama Presidency.

We strongly believe that Only Nana Akufo-Addo can offer Ghanaians a more credible, incorruptible and transformational leadership than all other Presidential Candidates contesting the 2016 general election.

We shall seriously campaign for the Victory of Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP for the remaining days to the general election.

We shall provide Ghanaians with interesting revelations within FIVE (5) Days to the 7th December 2016 general election that shall cause the massive defeat of John Mahama and the NDC.

We are equally entreating all APC members across Ghana to campaign vigorously and vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo, the only credible Presidential Candidate for the 2016 Presidential Election.

Nana Akufo-Addo agenda for jobs creation is the only solution to the socio-economic transformation of Ghana.

Upon sober reflection, we strongly believe in the 1 District 1 Factory, 1 Village 1 Dam, 1 Constituency $1million as doable and feasible Policies.

However, we wish Hassan Ayariga (APC Founder & Leader) well for his personal decision to endorse John Mahama for the Presidency on the 28th November 2016 at the Aviation Social Centre.

We are urging all Ghanaian Voters to vote against the NDC and reject John Mahama in accordance with Revelation 3:16.

Finally, we are passionately appealing to Ghanaian voters to honour Nana Akufo-Addo with their votes in accordance with Deutronomy 5:16 so that all of us can be guaranteed of financial and economic healing in accordance with Acts 5:16.

#VoteforChange

#Vote Nana Akufo-Addo as President

For and on behalf of the Leadership of All People’s Congress(APC).

…Jointly Signed…

Razak Kojo Opoku

(APC General Secretary)

Emmanuel Carl Bartels

(2016 Vice-Presidential Candidate)

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin