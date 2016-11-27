Sri Lanka skittle Zimbabwe for 160 in tri-series final

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe) (AFP) - Sri Lankan bowlers Jeffrey Vandersay and Asela Gunaratne claimed three wickets apiece as Zimbabwe were bowled out inside 37 overs in the triangular series final at Queens Sports Club on Sunday.

Leg-spinner Vandersay broke through Zimbabwe's middle-order resistance before seamer Gunaratne made short work of the tail, as the hosts were rolled for just 160 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

After sneaking into the final via a tight win over the West Indies in Friday's rain-affected game, Zimbabwe shuffled their line-up for the final but could not solve their top-order woes.

Openers Brian Chari and Chamu Chibhabha were both left out, with Peter Moor promoted to the top of the innings and Tarisai Musakanda given an nternational debut at No. 3.

But on a drizzly morning when play was briefly interrupted by the weather on two occasions, Zimbabwe lost their openers inside the first five overs to slip to 19 for two.

Although Musakanda and Craig Ervine revived the innings after the rain delay with a 53-run stand for the third wicket, Vandersay intervened when he had Ervine caught and bowled for 25, then had the debutant caught at slip for 36.

With Sachith Pathirana dismissing Sikandar Raza Butt and Malcolm Waller in the space of three overs, and Vandersay taking care of captain Graeme Cremer, Zimbabwe slid further to 133 for seven.

Zimbabwe had staged a remarkable comeback against the West Indies, recovering from 89 for seven to post 218 for eight, but there was no such fightback on Sunday as Gunaratne grabbed the final three wickets in the space of just four deliveries.

The all-rounder finished with figures of 3 for 10 from 4.3 overs, while Vandersay took 3 for 50 from his 10 overs.